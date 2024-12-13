Sprinter Dutee Chand Escapes Road Mishap

Bhubaneswar: India’s celebrated sprinter Dutee Chand on Friday narrowly escaped a serious car accident near OMP Square in Cuttack while returning to state capital Bhubaneswar from Jajpur.

A speeding truck collided with her vehicle, causing significant damage.

Displaying quick thinking, Dutee pursued the truck after the driver attempted to flee and managed to stop it near the Kathajodi Bridge. She promptly alerted the authorities, and officers from Madhupatna Police Station arrived at the scene, seizing the truck and detaining the driver for questioning.

Dutee, who was accompanied by a friend, reported that the driver not only hit her vehicle but also hurled verbal abuses and behaved inappropriately.

Although unhurt, Dutee expressed concerns about road safety and driver misconduct, emphasizing the risks motorists face on busy roads.

“We were on our way to Bhubaneswar from Jajpur. Near OMP Square, just before reaching Cuttack Link Road, a truck driver was honking aggressively at us. When we looked out, he was shouting abuses. We gave him way, but he intentionally rammed our vehicle and sped off. I chased him down near Kathajodi Bridge and called the PCR. The police arrived swiftly and ensured our safety,” Dutee recounted.

“The driver has been detained, and his vehicle seized. Considering how forcefully he hit our car, I believe we were fortunate to be in a BMW. The outcome could have been much worse in a less sturdy vehicle,” she added.