Spectacular failure: Carlsen slams Gukesh strategy at Tata Steel Chess Masters 2025

Deccan Chronicle
26 Jan 2025 1:24 PM IST
Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen slammed the strategy of World Champion and India's grand master D Gukesh after he managed a draw against Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov in a match during the Tata Steel Chess Masters 2025 in the Netherlands.

Talking on Chess 24, the Norwegian Chess star, called Gukesh's strategy as a 'spectacular failure', while prasing his opponent as 'very impressive'. Interestingly, it is not the first time that the Norway legend criticized Gukesh. Earlier, Carlsen indirectly downplayed World Chess Championship final victory of Gukesh.� � ��

In the game, Gukesh held his ground in a challenging endgame against Abdusattorov, escaping with a draw after 64 moves.

The game began with the Italian Opening, leading to an equal middlegame.

However, as complications arose, Abdusattorov seized a persistent advantage and handled the position skillfully.

In the endgame, Gukesh was forced to concede a pawn, and the situation worsened when Abdusattorov sacrificed his knight for three pawns, putting the Indian under significant pressure.

Despite being in a difficult position, Gukesh once again showcased his defensive resilience, capitalising on an inaccuracy by his opponent to salvage a hard-fought draw.

With only decisive game in the 14-players round-robin tournament at the De Morian on Saturday, Abdusattorov and Praggnanandhaa continued to share the lead on 4.5 points out of a possible six and Gukesh is right on the toes of the leaders with four points.
Seven rounds are still left in the first major tournament of the year.
