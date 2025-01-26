Spectacular failure: Carlsen slams Gukesh strategy at Tata Steel Chess Masters 2025
Five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen slammed the strategy of World Champion and India's grand master D Gukesh after he managed a draw against Uzbekistan's Nodirbek Abdusattorov in a match during the Tata Steel Chess Masters 2025 in the Netherlands.
In the game, Gukesh held his ground in a challenging endgame against Abdusattorov, escaping with a draw after 64 moves.
The game began with the Italian Opening, leading to an equal middlegame.
However, as complications arose, Abdusattorov seized a persistent advantage and handled the position skillfully.
In the endgame, Gukesh was forced to concede a pawn, and the situation worsened when Abdusattorov sacrificed his knight for three pawns, putting the Indian under significant pressure.
Despite being in a difficult position, Gukesh once again showcased his defensive resilience, capitalising on an inaccuracy by his opponent to salvage a hard-fought draw.