Spain Legend Andres Iniesta Set To Retire From Professional Football

Spain legend Andres Iniesta is set to retire from professional football at the age of 40, according to Relevo.



Iniesta, one of the greatest midfielders in football history, will announce his retirement on October 8 in an event, as per the report. Interestingly, the date of his retirement announcement is synonymous to his shirt number 8, which he wore most of his footballing career.The Barcelona legend has posted a video on his social media handles with the caption which read, "Coming Soon 08.10.24." The video showed a painting of Iniesta's mural.

Iniesta played 131 matches for Spain, scoring 14 goals and 30 assists for the national team. He is best known for his 2010 World Cup final winning goal for Spain against Netherlands.With the national team, he has won 1 world cup and two European Championships in 2008 and 2012.Andres Iniesta also known as 'Don Andres' has featured in 674 games for Barcelona, scoring 57 goals and 135 assists. He has won nine LaLiga titles, four Champions League trophies, three FIFA Club World Cups, six Copa del Rey titles, three UEFA Super Cups and seven Spanish Super Cups with Blaugranas.Iniesta moved to Japanese football club Vissel Kobe after playing with Barcelona for 22-years. He featured in 134 matches for the club and scored 26 goals and 25 assists. He later moved to UAE Pro League club Emirates, scoring 5 goals and 1 assist.