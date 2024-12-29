South Africa beat Pakistan to win first Test thriller, become the first team to secure a place in the WTC final

Centurion: Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen shared an unbeaten 51-run ninth wicket partnership as South Africa beat Pakistan by two wickets on the fourth day of the first Test in Centurion on Sunday. Also become the first team to secure a place in the WTC final.

Needing 148 runs to win, South Africa crashed to 99 for eight owing to superb bowling by Mohammad Abbas, who had career-best figures of six for 54.

But Rabada went on the attack, hitting 31 not out, before Jansen (16 not out) hit the winning runs.