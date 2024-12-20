Smriti Mandhana becomes first women cricketer to achieve this feat!

India women's team stand-in captain, Smriti Mandhana broke long-standing record after her match winning knock against West Indies at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

Mandhana continued her red-hot form with a making 77 off 47 balls. The match-winning innings took her tally of fifties in T20Is to 30, the most by any women cricketer.

Earlier, Suzie Bates, with 28 half centuries and 1 centuries held the record with twentynine 50 plus scores. The feat also records her name in history books as the first player to score 30 plus fifty scores.

Meanwhile, Mandhana and Richa Ghosh's fifties helped India outplay West Indies by 60 runs to clinch the three-match women's T20I series 2-1.

Adding to Smriti's 77, Richa Ghosh shined with a 18-ball fifty to take India to a record 217/4, India's highest in the format.

Mandhana, leading in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, struck 13 fours and a six.

Following her dismissal, Richa (54, 21b; 3x4, 5x6) took charge to equal Sophie Devine and Phoebe Litchfield's record for the fastest half-century in Women's T20Is.

West Indies never posed a threat to the big chase to be restricted to 157/9.

Chinelle Henry waged a lone battle for the visitors with a quick 16-ball 43 but there was no support for her at the other end.

Left-arm spinner Radha Yadav led India's bowling show, returning with 4/29.

The two teams will now engage in a three-match ODI series in Vadodara from Sunday.

Brief Scores

India 217/4; 20 overs (Smriti Mandhana 77, Richa Ghosh 51, Jemimah Rodrigues 39) b West Indies 157/9; 20 overs (Chinelle Henry 43; Radha Yadav 4/29) by 60 runs.