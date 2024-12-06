Smashers Gear Up for the Ultimate Challenge!
National: The Chennai Smashers clinched 42 points in their game against the Yash Mumbai Eagles. With a total of 190 points on the leaderboard, their upcoming match is a do-or-die scenario where a big-margin victory is crucial to keep their semi-final dreams alive.
Match Highlights:
● Conny Perrin vs Zeynep Sönmez (9-16)
● Hugo Gaston vs Karan Singh (11-14)
● Conny Perrin & Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli vs Zeynep Sönmez & Jeevan
Nedunchezhiyan (12-13)
● Hugo Gaston & Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli vs Karan Singh & Jeevan
Nedunchezhiyan (10-15)
The Smashers will now gear up for their final and decisive league-stage encounter against the Gujarat Panthers on December 7th at 8:30 PM.
Catch all the live action on Sports 18 and JioCinema, and cheer for the Chennai Smashers as they continue their quest for TPL Season 6 glory.
