Smashers Gear Up for the Ultimate Challenge!

National: The Chennai Smashers clinched 42 points in their game against the Yash Mumbai Eagles. With a total of 190 points on the leaderboard, their upcoming match is a do-or-die scenario where a big-margin victory is crucial to keep their semi-final dreams alive.

Match Highlights:

● Conny Perrin vs Zeynep Sönmez (9-16)

● Hugo Gaston vs Karan Singh (11-14)

● Conny Perrin & Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli vs Zeynep Sönmez & Jeevan

Nedunchezhiyan (12-13)

● Hugo Gaston & Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli vs Karan Singh & Jeevan

Nedunchezhiyan (10-15)



The Smashers will now gear up for their final and decisive league-stage encounter against the Gujarat Panthers on December 7th at 8:30 PM.



