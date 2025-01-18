Siraj out; Shami, Kuldeep In: India's Champions Trophy squad announced

Defying speculations, a Champions Trophy squad with India star pacer Jasprit Bumrah was named by the BCCI on Saturday. Rohit Sharma would be leading the team one more time in the all important ICC event.

However, Bumrah as per many reports was not named in the leadership role. Young talent Yashasvoi Jaiswal was named as the Vice-Captain.



In addition, the Indian squad was strengthened with the coming back of bowling powers including speedster Mohammed Shami and Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. However, Mohammed Siraj misses his berth.

Promising Yashasvi Jaiswal too got his ODI call as back-up opener.

The squad was the same for both the next month's Champions Trophy and the England ODIs.

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravinda Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh