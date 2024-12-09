Siraj-Head controversy: What both team captains said, how will ICC respond?

The Border Gavaskar Trophy is turning intense as India pacer Mohammed Siraj and Australia Vice Captain Travis Head have found themselves in a controversy, after their fierce altercation during the second Test, that ended in Australia's favor.

Both the players engaged in an exchange during Day 2 of the Test match, which is now snowballing into a row.

The Indian speedster, who dismissed the settled Aussie batter after a century gave him an aggressive send-off, showing the way to the dressing room. Both players exchanged a few words.

However, both the players have their own versions of the incident.

While Head contended that he jokingly said 'well bowled.' And the later part was just a reaction to Siraj's aggression. "I was disappointed in the reaction and I gave back but I'm also going to stand up for myself."

Siraj denied those claims and said "What he said at the press conference wasn't right, it's a lie that he only said 'well bowled' to me. It's there for everyone to see that that's not what he said to me."

"I respect everyone because cricket is a gentleman's game but what he did wasn't right. I didn't like it at all," he concluded.

Captains response:

Both Rohit Sharma and Pat Cummins responded to the incident during the post match press conference and without any surprises they both backed their team players.

Rohit said, "I don't know what was the talk but when the two competitive teams are playing each other - these things happen, I don't think we need to look too much on it, it's part of the game."

Backing Siraj, the Indian captain added, "As a captain it's my job to back my team's aggression. Having a word or two with the opposition is not a bad thing and Siraj likes it. It gives him success, that's what gets him going."

While Cummins said, "India can do whatever they want, I'm more worried about my boys. BGT is heated, it's a big series. There's a packed crowd and there's a lot riding on it. Travis is vice-captain of the team. He's a big boy, he can talk for himself."

What will ICC do:

According to reports, the International Cricket Council (ICC) will likely penalize both the stars for their unwelcome behavior on the field.

Nevertheless, the players might not get suspended and the punishment would be in the form of fines.