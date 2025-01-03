Shubman Gill, three other cricketers likely to get summoned by Gujarat CID!

Four well-known Indian cricketers, who play for the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL including Shubman Gill are likely to get summoned by the Gujarat Crime Investigation Department (CID) over an inquiry into the alleged Rs 450 crore Ponzi Scheme, according to media reports.

The four cricket stars who are linked to the case include GT captain Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia and Mohit Sharma.

According to the reports, the CID would issue summons to players for questioning after it was revealed by Bhupendrasinh Zala, the Scheme operator that he failed to return the investments of the cricket stars.

It was leart that Gill made a massive Rs 1.95 crore investment to the scheme, while the three others made smaller investments.

What is the Ponzi Scheme scam:

The Scheme operator, Bhupendrasinh Zala hailing from Himmatnagar town in Gujarat had defrauded over 11,000 individuals to the tune of Rs 450 Crore through his venture BZ Financial Services, promising high returns.

The fraudster initially delivering his promise of high returns, later used the money to purchase movable and immovable properties.

After being on the run for over a month, the police nabbed him on December 27. Zala would be in police custody till January 4.

Zala's victims include many popular names including cricket stars.