Shubman Gill is highly overrated player, says this India veteran

Ending a winning streak of 10 years against Australia, team India lost their first red-ball series against the Kangaroos since 2014-15 on Sunday.

Australia after registering a comfortable victory at the Sydney Cricket Ground in the final match kicked team India out of the World Test Championship final race.

The unsuccessful tournament invited a lot of criticism, while also exposing India's weaknesses.

Senior players including captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli were also heavily criticised for their poor form. Head Coach Gambhir's handling of things was also put under scanner.

Meanwhile, the young lot including Jaiswal, Nitish Kumar and Washington Sundar impressed in their roles and received appreciation. On the flipside, another youngster, 'Shubman Gill' was slammed and called an 'overrated player' by a former World Cup winning player garnering wide attention.

Coming out to bat in five innings, Gill's top score was 31, while on other instances he scored 12,20,1 and 28.

Krishnamachari Srikkanth, the 1983 World Cup winning player came down heavily on Gill and called him over-rated, in his YouTube Channel.

“I’ve always maintained that Shubman Gill is an overrated cricketer but nobody listened to me. He is a highly overrated cricketer."

He compared his repeated backing by selectors to Suryakumar Yadav and said that the India T20I skipper too had a bad start to his test career but has a better skill than the 25-year-old.

“When Gill is getting this much of a long rope, some people might wonder whether even players like Suryakumar Yadav could have been given a longer rope in Tests,” he said.

He even backed other young players like Ruturaj Gaikwad and Sai Sudarshan for a test place.