Shift Champions Trophy from Pakistan: Netizens react after Rachin Ravindra's injury

New Zealand opener Rachin Ravindra suffered a serious face injury after the ball struck his face while he was attempting to take a catch during the first one-day match against� Pakistan at the newly renovated Gaddafi Stadium.

On Saturday, when both teams clashed in the opening match of the ODI series ahead of the Champions Trophy. During the 37th over, Rachin fielding at deep square leg was seen positioning himself� to take an easy catch. Pakistan's Kushdil Shah lofted the ball over square leg but didn't had enough to clear the fence.

It was fiercely travelling to Rachin, it seems like he would finish an easy catch but the youngster suddenly lost track of the ball and it him on the face. He faced towards the ground for a moment and blood started to rush out of his face.

He left the field as per health experts advice.��

Netizens, expressed frustration as they felt it was due to bad lighting at the stadium. "Forget #ChampionsTrophy2025, Pakistan needs Basic Repair System for their stadiums first🤬 Cricket or blindfold challenge? Players deserve safety, not survival training!🙄 Hope Rachin Ravindra is recovered soon🙏🏻" a user wrote.

Forget #ChampionsTrophy2025, Pakistan needs Basic Repair System for their stadiums first🤬



Cricket or blindfold challenge? Players deserve safety, not survival training!🙄



Hope Rachin Ravindra is recovered soon🙏🏻#PAKvNZ

How did @ICC allowed Pakistan's ground to host international matches??



ICC should ensure players safety and if Pakistan can't provide shift CHAMPIONS TROPHY to Dubai.



Meanwhile, Glenn Phillips with a century helped New Zealand beat Pakistan by 78 runs in the opening game of the tri-nation cricket series.

