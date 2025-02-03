Sharma Storm in Wankhede

Mumbai: On the eve of the T20I final match at Mumbai, Abhishek Sharma’s family had no plans to watch it live, especially since Team India had already clinched the series victory. “But suddenly on Sunday morning, we decided to leave for Mumbai and surprise Abhishek,” said his sister Dr. Komal Sharma, a physiotherapist at Sri Guru Ram Das Medical College & Hospital, speaking over the phone from Amritsar.

Abhishek’s mother, Manju, and Dr Komal booked tickets and packed their bags. Unfortunately, their original flight to Mumbai was cancelled. Undeterred, they booked another flight and arrived in Mumbai just a few hours before the match. Their timing couldn’t have been more perfect. They were able to witness an extraordinary performance by Abhishek. “It was like a storm in Wankhede,” said Dr. Komal, who couldn't contain her joy and excitement.

Abhishek shattered records with an astonishing 135 runs, outscoring the entire opposition by 38 runs. His innings included 20 boundaries, featuring seven fours and a remarkable 13 sixes spread across the ground.

Abhishek's performance wasn’t limited to his batting prowess. In the only over he bowled, he took two crucial wickets.

Father’s dream fulfilled

Meanwhile, back in Amritsar, Abhishek’s father, Raj Kumar Sharma, watched the match on TV. Raj Kumar had dreamed of representing the nation during his playing days. Despite being a talented left-hander, he faced tough competition and couldn't progress beyond the North Zone U22 level. His pursuit of international cricket took him to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), but he eventually returned to India and became a full-time coach for the Amritsar Game Association, dedicating his time to nurturing his son’s career.

The family’s joy doubled when they discovered that their seats were right next to Bollywood legends Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan. “It was a pleasant surprise,” said Dr. Komal.

As a physiotherapist, Dr. Komal has played a vital role in Abhisek's career. "Whenever he has a small injury, he first consults me,” she shared.

Abhishek’s family has encouraged him to excel academically while pursuing his cricket dreams. He had an impressive 80% score while studying in Class X at Delhi Public School.