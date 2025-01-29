Shane Warne's Legacy Lives On : Brother Shares Memories of Galle

The highly anticipated Warne-Murali Trophy Test series between Sri Lanka and Australia is underway, and it has already begun to evoke fond memories and excitement among cricket enthusiasts. In an exclusive conversation with This Reporter, Jason Warne, the brother of the late legendary cricketer Shane Warne, shared his thoughts and cherished memories related to the series. This Reporter also played a pivotal role in arranging Jason's previous visit to Sri Lanka through the Sri Lanka Promotion Tourism Board.





Jason Warne expressed his excitement and anticipation about the current series, even though he won't be in Sri Lanka to witness the matches in person this time around. He said, "I am looking forward to watching the ongoing series between Sri Lanka and Australia. Unfortunately, I will be watching from Australia this time, unlike the last tour when I was fortunate enough to be in Galle to watch the opening match."

He fondly reminisced about Galle, describing it as a beautiful place with a ground that holds special significance. "Galle is such a beautiful place and ground, and it brings back great memories of my brother's performances on the ground and how much it meant to him to do what he could to help with the rebuilding of the ground and the wider region following the Tsunami."





Jason touched upon the fitting nature of the Murali-Warne Trophy, particularly given the spin-friendly conditions. "It’s fitting that they are playing for the Murali-Warne trophy in such spin-friendly conditions! I am sure Shane would love to be watching this test and see which spinner can make their mark this year!!"

Encouraging cricket fans to visit Galle, Jason shared his own positive experiences: "For anyone thinking of heading to Galle to watch a test match, please do. I really enjoyed the beautiful beaches, amazing restaurants, historic fort area, the elephant safari, as well as Kalu’s hideaway and the wonderful Galle cricket ground."



Jason concluded his reflections with a hopeful note, "Here’s hoping for another great Test match and some spin bowling performances to make Murali and Shane proud."