Shakib, Litton Das miss out as Bangladesh announce Champions Trophy squad

Bangladesh has announced their 16-member squad for the highly anticipated Champions Trophy to be co-hosted by Pakistan and UAE.

Senior player and former captain Shakib-Al-Hasan failed to find a spot after an unsuccessful second test of his bowling action, keeping him suspended from rolling his arm over in both domestic and international cricket. The all-rounders omission probably hints at the end of his 50-over career.

Litton Das, the wicket-keeper batsman also lost his spot owing to poor form. The batter had not scored a single half century in the last 13 ODIs.



Moreover, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam and Hasan Mahmud are among few big names to miss out the final list.

The ICC event will begin from February 19 in Pakistan, while India's games will be held in Dubai International Stadium. Interestingly Team India's first battle in the tournament would be with the Bangla Tigers on February 20.

Squad:

Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mushifqur Rahim, Towhid Hridoy, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafiaur Rehman, Parvez Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan, Nahid Rana.