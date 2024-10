Rawalpindi: Saud Shakeel's fighting century guided Pakistan to 344 all out on day two of the series-deciding third Test against England in Rawalpindi on Friday, a first-innings lead of 77 runs.



Shakeel scored 134 in a marathon stay to help Pakistan gain a crucial lead after England's 267. Leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed was the pick of the England bowlers with 4-66. The series is tied 1-1.