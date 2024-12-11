Shaheen Shah Afridi becomes first Pakistan pacer to pick 100 wickets in all formats

Star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi created history after he picked three wickets in the first T20I against South Africa in Durban to become the only Pakistan bowler to pick 100 wickets in all three formats.

The 24-year-old speedster, has 112 and 116 wickets to his name in ODIs and Tests respectively.

After picking three wickets in the first T20I match, Afridi joined the elite list. Additionally, he became the youngest pacer in the world to do the feat and only the third from Pakistan to pick 100 T20I wickets.

However, his valiant efforts did not yield intended results as a power-packed innings by David Miller and a career-best all-round performance by George Linde took South Africa to 11-run win in the first match.

Miller slammed 82 off 40 balls with four fours and eight sixes and Linde hit a rapid 48 in a South African total of 183 for nine.

Left-arm spinner Linde followed up by taking four for 21.

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan hit 74 and his team were still in with a chance of winning until he was caught off the second ball of the final over.

"It was almost the perfect comeback," said Linde after being ignored by successive South African selectors for more than three years.

Linde said he felt calm with both bat and ball - but he said he felt he "had to deliver a good performance" after missing the team bus to the ground. He needed a police escort to catch up.

Linde took two wickets in his final over and briefly had a hat-trick when Haris Rauf was given out leg before wicket before successfully reviewing the decision.