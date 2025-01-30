Several young players in Hockey India's probables' list for FIH Pro League

New Delhi: India on Thursday included more than half-a-dozen young players in the long list of probables for the upcoming FIH Pro League, based on their performance in the Hockey India League and junior level competitions.

Among those included in the list of 32 senior probables for the first time are goalkeeper Princedeep Singh, defender Yashdeep Siwach, midfielders Rabichandra Singh and Rajinder Singh, and forwards Angad Bir Singh, Uttam Singh and Arshdeep Singh.

Veteran drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh will lead the side, while Hardik Singh will be his deputy for the Bhubaneswar leg of the Pro League, to be played at the Kalinga Stadium From February 15 to 25.

India's campaign will feature matches against Spain, Germany, Ireland and England, playing each team twice.

"Impressive performances in the junior team and the ongoing HIL has won 22-year-old Angad Bir Singh and 20-year-old Arshdeep Singh their first senior team call-ups for the upcoming FIH Pro League matches," said Hockey India in a statement.

Princedeep, a member of the gold-winning side at last year's Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, is a notable addition to the senior side and will join first-choice goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak and Suraj Karkera.

Yashdeep will be positioned in defence alongside veterans Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas and captain Harmanpreet, while in the midfield, Rabichandra Singh will have stalwarts Manpreet Singh, Hardik, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma for company.

Head coach Craig Fulton expressed confidence that the current set of players would play entertaining, top-notch hockey in the Pro League.

"Extremely happy with the squad we have selected for the Bhubaneswar leg matches of the FIH Pro League. I believe this team can win us games, perform in harmony and most importantly play an impressive brand of hockey.

"Looking forward to training with the players in the camp and starting our Pro League campaign on the right note."

India had finished seventh among nine teams in the 2023-24 edition of the Pro League but the European leg did not go as per expectations.

The team, however, came back from the setback to win a second successive bronze at the Paris Olympics.

"I have been scouting these players over the last few weeks and am excited to see what they do against some of the best international teams in the world," he added.

Probables:

Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera, Princedeep Singh.

Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Sanjay, Jugraj Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Varun Kumar, Yashdeep Siwach.

Midfielders: Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Rajinder Singh.

Forwards: Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Angad Bir Singh, Boby Singh Dhami, Shilanand Lakra, Dilpreet Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Uttam Singh, Arshdeep Singh.