Seven young West Indies players to train at CSK Academy from December 1

St John's: Seven promising young West Indian cricketers will undergo an intense two-week specialised training camp from December 1 at the Chennai Super Kings Academy, the CWI announced. Accompanied by the West Indies Academy head coach Ramesh Subasinghe and assistant coach Rohan Nurse, the group will depart for India on November 29.



Among the selected players are three contracted franchise players 'Kirk McKenzie, Matthew Nandu, and Kevin Wickham' along with current and former West Indies Academy players Teddy Bishop and Jewel Andrew, and former West Indies Under-19 players Jordan Johnson and Ackeem Auguste.

Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, said: The Chennai Academy will host these seven batsmen and aim to equip them with skills and experience in navigating spinning conditions.

"Our coaches will be on hand to ensure that the learnings in the period can be consolidated and extended to other players in the region through the academy."

The players will engage in a two-day match and three white-ball fixtures as part of their training at the CSK Academy.

They will work alongside experienced coaches, including CSK Academy Director Sriram Krishnamurthy.

The initiative draws inspiration from similar successful programmes, including the recent training camps undertaken by the New Zealand Test team ahead of their successful tour of India.�