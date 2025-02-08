Sehwag in awe of ILT20, says big boost for UAE

Abu Dhabi (UAE), Feb. 7: Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag is impressed with the DP World ILT20 tournament currently on here and feels it will do a world of good for players from the United Arab Emirates.

“This is big exposure for the local players, to be rubbing shoulders with some of the best in the world will benefit them big time in the long run. Some of them are really impressive and if they play round the year, will improve a great deal,” the 46-year-old Sehwag, a commentator for the League, said on the sidelines of the Eliminator played here on Thursday.

“The ILT20 is one of the best leagues and has been growing. We’re into the third season and have seen some high-scoring matches,” he said, adding in jest “I would love to bat on these belter of batting tracks.”



