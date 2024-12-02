Scenarios: What India needs to do to reach WTC finals!

With the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle nearing its end, the stacks are constantly changing with each match, giving no two teams an edge but keeping several teams in the fray.

There are still 15 Test matches left in the current WTC cycle, and here are the likely scenarios for each team to enter the finals.

India:

After shocking the hosts in the opening match of the Border Gavaskar Trophy, team India regained the top spot in the WTC points table with a percentage of points (PCT) of 61.11.

However, their place in the finals is not secure. If Rohit and men want to bag a ticket to their third consecutive finals, they should sweat it out.

India, in their remaining four matches of the WTC cycle, have to win 2 and draw the rest to cement their final berth, meaning they have to beat Australia 3-0 in the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The 3-0 win takes India's PCT to 62.28, enough to secure a place for them in the top two.

Nevertheless, India's defeat to Australia doesn't fully mean the side is out of the race but they would have to depend on the outcome of other matches.

Here are scenarios

Australia beat India 2-3

New Zealand draw with England 1-1

South Africa draw with Pakistan and Sri Lanka 1-1

Australia draw with Sri Lanka 0-0

South Africa

An emphatic victory over Sri Lanka in Durban took the Proteas to number 2 in the table giving them an advantage to reach the finals of the WTC.

If they lose their next match with Lanka and manage to white wash Pakistan, they would still reach the final with a PCT of 61.11. Moreover, losing the next match and securing a draw against the men in green also takes them to finals with the same PCT.

Australia

At number three on the table, the Aussies are reeling under massive pressure after a humbling defeat against India at Perth. The Kangaroos, should win four and secure a draw in their remaining six matches in the WTC cycle to slide into the finals.

If India wins the BGT 3-2, Australia could still make it to the finals but they have to white wash Sri Lanka 2-0 (away).

New Zealand

The Black Caps are still in the race but their journey to the finals would not be ordinary. With just 2 games against England remaining in their cycle, they have to win them both and hope that results of other matches turn out in their favour.

Sri Lanka

The island nation, with three more games (South Africa-1/Australia-2) in their hand, has to win all the three to make it to finals on their own.

If they see a loss and win the rest their chances depend on other factors.

Pakistan and England with a PCT of 33.33 and 43.75 respectively are hanging at the edge of the race but almost out of contention. While West Indies and Bangladesh are officially out of the race.