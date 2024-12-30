Scenarios: What India, Australia and Sri Lanka needs to do to qualify for WTC finals?

Team India from being one of the front-runners to secure a place in the next year's World Test Championship (WTC) final has dramatically slipped to third spot in the points table making them depend on other scenarios to make it through.

After a 184-run loss to Australia in the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne, Rohit and men have lost the privilege of securing a final berth on their own. With South Africa cementing their place in the final, the Kangaroos emerged as the favorites, while India and Sri Lanka were still in contention.

The final Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney will be crucial for India's WTC ambitions. While a loss or a draw would put an end to their journey, a win gives them hope.

If India wins the Sydney Test and ties the series, then Australia need at least one win against Sri Lanka in the two-match test series. A loss in one game wouldn't hurt their dreams.

If India draws the final test, that would be encouraging for Sri Lanka as they would have a chance to steal the second spot by winning two home games. However, the Sydney Test makes a huge difference for the Lankans, a result regardless of the side would mean an endgame for the Island nation.

However, the whole debate around the final qualifications can be put to rest if the Australians manage a win at Sydney, which would lead them to "Lords".