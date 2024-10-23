Sanju Samson reflects on pressure, Gambhir’s support, missing world cup

New Delhi: Sanju Samson recently opened up about his struggles during the Bangladesh T20I series, where he felt the pressure to perform and justify the faith shown in him by India’s head coach, Gautam Gambhir. After disappointing performances in the first two T20Is, Samson admitted he found it hard to make eye contact with Gambhir, who had been consistently backing him. However, he turned things around in the third T20I, smashing 111 runs off just 47 balls, including 11 fours and eight sixes.

Samson said, “I didn’t score big in the first two matches, and I was hesitant to make eye contact with Gambhir sir. But I kept telling myself 'apna time aayega' (my time will come). When I got that hundred in Hyderabad, and I saw him clapping, it was a great feeling.”

Samson highlighted the importance of the coach-player relationship, acknowledging that Gambhir's trust motivated him to perform. "I desperately wanted to show Gauti bhai that if you are backing me, I won’t disappoint you,” he said.

Reflecting on another missed opportunity, Samson shared his emotions after being left out of the playing XI for a World Cup final. Despite being ready to play, the team decided to go with the same XI. Samson recalled how captain Rohit Sharma took the time to explain the decision, even though he wasn’t part of the final lineup. “Rohit came to me during the warm-up and explained why they chose the same team. I told him, let us win the match, then we can talk.”

Samson appreciated Rohit's approach, particularly how the captain spent time with a non-playing member before such a crucial game. “He gave me 10 minutes before the toss, explaining the decision. At that moment, I realised this person has a unique quality. He wasn't just thinking about the players who were in the XI; he took the time to explain to me why I wasn't playing. That gesture won my respect for a lifetime.”

Samson also expressed his regret about not playing in the final, saying it would be a moment he would carry with him, especially missing the chance to play under Rohit in such a crucial match.







