Sanju Samson breaks multiple records including Rohit's 9-year-old record, Check out

Indian wicket keeper batter Sanju Samson had on Friday entered a list of records with his brilliant innings of 107 in the first T20I against South Africa at the Kingsmead stadium in Durban.

Riding high on confidence over his last innings, where the right-handed batter scored a ton against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, he attacked the Proteas bowlers smashing 10 sixes in the innings. His six marathon earned him a place next to legendary Rohit Sharma on the 'most sixes in a T20I innings by an Indian list'.

With the century, he became not just the first Indian but first Asian to score back-to-back hundreds in T20I format. He also joined an elite world list as he is only the fourth player in the globe to achieve the feat.

Samson also became the fourth only Indian player after Rohit Sharma, Suresh Raina and Suryakumar Yadav to score a T20I century against South Africa and only second Indian after 'SKY' to do it in South Africa.

Moreover, the player from Kerala managed to go past a nine-year old record after his 107-run innings overtook Rohit Sharma's 106 making it the highest individual score in Ind vs SA T20I clashes.

The stylish batter also joined Rohit to become the second Indian batter to score centuries against the Proteas in both ODI and T20I formats.

Overwhelmed with happiness, Samson said he waited for this form in international cricket for ten years. "If I think a lot I will get emotional. I waited for this moment for 10 years, I'm very happy, grateful and blessed. But I would like to keep my feet on the ground, be in the moment and enjoy," he said after the end of the first innings.

After the innings, many started drawing comparisons between Samson and Rohit Sharma. Experts and enthusiasts were keen to point out how Rohit transformed himself after he became an opener in 2013 and drew similarities with Samson after his performances as an opener since the beginning of this year.