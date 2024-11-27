Salah in good place at Liverpool despite contract impasse, says Slot

Liverpool: Liverpool manager Arne Slot believes Mohamed Salah is “in a good place” and isn't affected by his contract impasse with the club.

Salah's latest deal expires at the end of this season and he told reporters after Liverpool's 3-2 win at Southampton on Sunday that he was disappointed not to have received a new contract offer, saying: “I’m probably more out than in."

The issue dominated Liverpool's news conference ahead of Wednesday's match against Real Madrid in the Champions League, with Slot keen to play down any friction with Salah — and even suggested the situation is making the winger play as well as ever.

“I don’t think it distracts Mo at all," Slot said Tuesday. "Maybe it even brings the best out of him if you look at his performances until now.

“I talk to Mo about what I expect from him, like I do with all the other players, and he is in a good place at the moment. I’m not distracted by his comments and I don’t feel his teammates are."

Salah has scored 12 goals in 18 appearances for Liverpool this season and is second in the Premier League with 10 goals in 12 games, only behind Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (12 goals).

Slot even quipped: “The only thing I can say is that if I look at my lineups, Mo is more in than out."

The latest contracts of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are also due to expire at the end of this season.

“In fairness, it goes for all three of them — Mo, Virgil and Trent are all in similar positions," Liverpool defender Andy Robertson said. “Every one of them is so focused on the next game and training and preparing properly.”