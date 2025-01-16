Sachin to don captain's hat again for Indian team in this International league!

Mumbai: Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar will lead the Indian team in the upcoming International Masters League which will be held in the country from February 22 to March 16.



The other teams participating in the tournament are Sri Lanka, Australia, England, South Africa, and the West Indies.

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar is the commissioner of the league.

The D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot and the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur will host the matches of the International Masters League.

West Indies will be led by batting great Brian Lara, the legendary Kumar Sangakkara will be in charge of Sri Lanka, all-time great all-rounder Jacques Kallis will captain South Africa, with former stars Eoin Morgan and Shane Watson leading Australia and England respectively.

League commissioner Gavaskar expressed his excitement: "The International Masters League promises to showcase cricket in all its glory, as it brings together some of the finest players to ever grace the game."�