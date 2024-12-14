Sachin did everything for me: Vinod Kambli opens up on relation with Tendulkar

India former cricketer Vinod Kambli, who sent the internet into a state of worry after a viral video, where he was seen visibly in deteriorating health condition.

In the viral video, he was refusing to let go of childhood friend and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's hands at an event held to commemorate their coach Ramakant Achrekar.

Concerns grew after the video was widely circulated online. Former cricketers including the 1983 World Cup winning team, came forward and offered to help Kambli.

Kambli, on top of other things, was battling alcohol problem, according to reports. He went to rehabilitation 14 times, as revealed by a former cricketer.

Meanwhile, Kambli in a recent interview with 'The Viky Lalwani Show', clarified his earlier statements on Sachin Tendulkar. In 2009, the relationship between the childhood friends worsened.

During the time, Kambli accused Tendulkar of doubling back on him.

Clarifying on the comments, Kambli said, "At that time, it came to my mind that Sachin didn't help. I was extremely frustrated. But Sachin did everything for me, including paying for my two surgeries in 2013. We spoke, and childhood friendship came forward," Kambli said.

"My journey wasn't perfect, but I gave it my all. I'm grateful for the support of my family and friends like Sachin and many others," he added.

He even recalled how the little master helped him make nine comebacks in his cricket career.

In addition, he spoke about his memorable cricketing moments and said his double hundred at Wankhede is very close to his heart. He even recalled his fun battles with legends like Muttiah Muralitharan and others.