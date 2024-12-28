Run-Out Rumble : Manjrekar and Pathan's Fiery Exchange

During the post-match show of a recent Test match between India and Australia, a heated debate erupted between former cricketers Sanjay Manjrekar and Irfan Pathan over the run-out of Yashasvi Jaiswal. The incident took place during a crucial partnership between Jaiswal and Virat Kohli.

Manjrekar argued that Kohli should have responded to Jaiswal's call for a single, as Jaiswal was at the danger end. He criticized Kohli for making what he termed a "schoolboy error" by not taking the run. Manjrekar further suggested that Kohli's decision might have been influenced by a desire to retain strike, as it was the last ball of the over.

Pathan, on the other hand, defended Kohli, arguing that as the non-striker, Kohli had the right to turn down the run if he felt it was risky. Pathan pointed out that the ball was hit hard and Kohli might have considered the run too risky to attempt.

The debate became quite intense, with Manjrekar expressing frustration by saying, "If you don't want to let me talk, it's alright". Pathan continued to press his opinion, leading to a clash of viewpoints on live TV.

The incident has sparked discussions among cricket fans, with many sharing their opinions on social media about who was at fault for the run-out.

There have been several instances where commentators have had heated exchanges during live broadcasts. Here are a few notable examples:

1. **Ian Chappell and Mark Taylor**: During a 2013 Test match between Australia and India, former Australian cricketers Ian Chappell and Mark Taylor had a heated exchange over the on-field behavior of players. Their differing opinions led to a tense moment on air.

2. **Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Gavaskar**: In a 2017 IPL match, former Indian cricketers Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Gavaskar had a disagreement over a controversial decision. Their clash became a talking point among cricket fans.

3. **Michael Holding and Mark Butcher**: During a 2019 Test match between England and West Indies, commentator Michael Holding and former England cricketer Mark Butcher had a disagreement over the use of the Decision Review System (DRS). Their differing views on technology led to a spirited debate.

These instances highlight how passionate and intense sports commentary can get, reflecting the deep emotions and strong opinions that cricket evokes.