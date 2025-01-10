Ronaldo penalty and Mane double propel Al-Nassr to 3-1 victory

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 11th goal of the season to help Al-Nassr defeat Al-Okhdood 3-1 on Thursday as the Saudi Pro League restarted after a month's break.

After Saviour Godwin gave Okhdood an early lead, former Liverpool star Sadio Mane leveled after 29 minutes.

Ronaldo, who signed for Al-Nassr two years ago, put the Riyadh club ahead from the penalty spot three minutes before the break.

The 39-year-old Portugal star was top scorer last season and is now one goal behind Aleksandar Mitrovic of Al-Hilal in the current rankings.

Mane added his second in the 88th minute as Al-Nassr moved into third in the standings, six points behind Al-Hilal and eight behind leader Al-Ittihad.