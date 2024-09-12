Rohit Sharma's journey with Mumbai Indians is over, feels this former India player

Rohit Sharma's future in Mumbai Indians (MI) is doubtful, opined India former player and analyst Akash Chopra. Rohit, who successfully led the franchise to five title victories was replaced by Hardik Pandya in the last season, sparking huge outrage from the fans.

Rohit might voluntarily move to another side or the franchise may release him but the legendary opener won't stay with MI in the next season, Chopra said.

Akash chopra also said though he does not have any source or inside information as of now, he feels that the 'batting power house' won't be available for the auctions.

"Anything can happen but I don't think Rohit is going to be retained here (MI). I don't have any information but I feel Rohit will probably be released. He might go to someone in the trade window, that's a possibility that he doesn't go to the auctions, but if that doesn't happens, he might be seen in the auction. I feel his journey with Mumbai Indians is over," Chopra said in his YouTube channel.

However, Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit's confidant will continue with the 5-time champion side, said Akash Chopra.

It was earlier speculated that Mumbai's star players Rohit, Suryakumar, Bumrah who are unhappy with the team's decision will be leaving the franchise.

There was also a strong buzz that Rohit would be joining the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the franchise had put aside a whopping Rs 50 crore for Sharma. However, LSG co-owner Goenka denied the reports while not clearly saying whether or not they are interested in Rohit Sharma. He said "Everyone wants the best but it is not about our wants it is what is available and what is best for you. You are not going to get everything you want."

The IPL mega auction will happen in 2025, but the IPL council is yet to make the rules and the date of the mega event official.