Rohit Sharma's Batting Order: A Debate Among Legends

Rohit Sharma, one of India's cricketing stalwarts, has recently been the center of a strategic debate regarding his batting order. Traditionally an opener, Rohit has been moved down the order to accommodate KL Rahul at the top. This decision has sparked discussions among cricketing legends, with former players like Sunil Gavaskar and Harbhajan Singh suggesting that Rohit should instead bat at number one.

Rohit's move to the middle order is not entirely new. He has previously batted at various positions, including number five and six, where he has shown considerable success. His adaptability and experience make him a valuable asset regardless of where he bats. However, the recent decision to drop himself down the order has raised questions about the best use of his talents.

What are your thoughts on Rohit Sharma's batting order? Do you think he should open the innings, or is the middle order a better fit for him? We asked this question to former opening batter, Lalachand Rajput, who is now a coach.

"I feel Rohit should open the innings or no 3, not lower than that. He has been opening for a long time in all formats, so you are used to playing the new ball, which comes on to bat quicker, and your reflexes are set to it. Whereas when you bat lower down you might have to face the spinners first and the pacers with the old ball which you are not used to. It is better to play spinner after you have faced the pacers first with the new ball.its the mind set which you are used to, some change it quickly and some take time to get used to it", he says.

"As an opening batsmen, I used to face spinners after I negotiated the new ball, and I felt easy to face them. If Rohit wants to bat lower down, then he should play lower down the order in Ranji Trophy so that he gets used to it. As a batsman if you had opened for a long time for a number of years then you might feel that you want to relax and bat in the middle order, but to do that you have to prepare for it and get used to it before doing it at the international level".

"Sunil Gavaskar decided to bat in the middle for a series or 2 but again ended up opening. So, it is all in the mindset to get used to the situation quickly. Cricket is played 9 inches above the shoulder (head). Hence, if your mindset is strong and adapts quickly, you are the winner", Rajput signed off.

Rohit's childhood coach, Dinesh Lad wants him to open the batting rather than coming down the order. "He is more successful as an opener", he says.

As India continues to strategize for future matches, the role of Rohit Sharma in the batting lineup will be a key factor in their quest for victory. Whether he opens the batting or bats lower down the order, his contributions will be crucial to India's success.