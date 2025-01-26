Rohit Sharma receives heart-felt letter from young fan

India red-ball and ODI captain Rohit Sharma, who is currently facing backlash from fans and experts alike due to his elongated poor form had received a surprise backing from a young fan.



The Indian captain, after disappointing the fans in the first innings of his Ranji return match against Jammu and Kashmir, impressed with a few big hits in the second half. He scored 28 runs with 3 sixes and 2 boundaries. As expected, Hitman's aura brought huge crowds to the BKC stadium in Mumbai. Fans flooded the stadium to get a glance of 'Mumbai cha Raja' in domestic jersey after nearly 10 years.

However, from the scores of audience a young fan stood out.

A 15-year-old fan going by Instagram handle 'yathaarrtchhabria' had sent Rohit a heart warming letter.

"Form is temporary, class is permanent. It doesn't matter even if you haven't played a big innings recently I can see that you are on the right track and you will tear teams apart in the Champions trophy. Your 3 sixes yesterday were amazing. I had to sit and watch the match during math class but it was worth it," the letter reads.

Melting hearts, the fan pleaded with Rohit to not retire. "I've followed you forever and watch every game just for you. Please just never retire. I can't imagine how I'd turn on the TV and feel if I didn't see you walking out to open the innings."