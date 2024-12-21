Rohit Sharma melts hearts with adorable birthday post for wife Ritika

"I'm grateful to walk through life knowing you're beside me," Team India ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma wrote on Instagram as he wished his wife Ritika on her Birthday.

In a heartwarming post with a collection of pictures, the 37-year-old sent the internet into a frenzy, giving netizens major couple goals. "Many many happy returns of the day Rits," he wrote, adding, "I'm grateful to walk through life knowing you're beside me. Have a good one."

The duo were married in 2015. Recently, Rohit missed the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy as they welcomed their second child.

Meanwhile, Team India are preparing for the fourth test of the five match series against Australia. Rohit was seen sweating out in the nets, in a video released by Star Sports.

The captain is in the gℝ𝕆ove! 🇮🇳



Will @ImRo45 deliver big at the #BoxingDayTest in Melbourne? 👀#AUSvINDOnStar 4th Test 👉 THU, 26th DEC, 4:30 AM pic.twitter.com/EiZNzZ4bQF — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 21, 2024