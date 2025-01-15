Rohit Sharma Joins Mumbai Ranji Trophy Team For Training

Team India Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma joined the Mumbai team for training on Wednesday as they gear up for the 2024-25 Ranji Trophy, starting from January 23.

However, Rohit’s participation in the upcoming game against Jammu and Kashmir is not yet confirmed, but he will continue to practice with the Mumbai team. As per a report, he may be available for one or two fixtures, potentially giving him an opportunity to regain his form.

Rohit batted alongside Ajinkya Rahane during the practice session at the Wankhede Stadium. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) may announce the squad this week.

Rohit Sharma has been under scrutiny following his poor batting performance in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He scored just 31 runs in three of five Tests against Australia, and he had to drop himself in the fifth Test due to poor form and handed over the captaincy to Jasprit Bumrah. But the skipper is not ready to give up just yet, as he clearly stated his intention to continue to play in Tests.

Following the SCG Test, Team India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir urged all senior players to play domestic cricket.

“I would always like everyone to play domestic cricket. That is how much importance domestic cricket needs to be given. Not only one game, if they are available and they have the commitment to play red-ball cricket, everyone should play domestic cricket,” Gambhir said.

“As simple as it can get. If you don’t give importance to domestic cricket, you will never get the desired players that you want in Test cricket,” he added.

Defending Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai are currently third in Group A with three wins in five matches and are expected to make it to the knockouts.