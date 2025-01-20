Rohit Sharma clearly knows who the next leader will be: Raina on Gill's vice-captaincy

Former India cricketer Suresh Raina shared his insights on key topics surrounding Team India’s preparations for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy during an interview on Star Sports Press Room.

From Shubman Gill's rise as vice-captain to Suryakumar Yadav's surprising omission, Raina discussed the team's composition, key players, and strategies for success. He emphasized the importance of all-rounders, highlighted the impact of bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav, and provided his take on India's highly anticipated clash with Pakistan.



Speaking on Star Sports Press Room, former India cricketer Suresh Raina spoke on Shubhman Gill being appointed as vice-captain for the Champions Trophy:

"I think Shubman Gill is the next superstar in India. He’s done remarkably well in the one-day side. When you give such a good opportunity to a youngster, like making him the vice-captain in the ICC Champions Trophy, it speaks volumes about his potential. Rohit Sharma clearly knows who the next leader will be. Shubman Gill is one of the best captains we’ve seen, especially with how he led the Gujarat team in the IPL. The way he has performed in the last 12-16 months justifies this decision. That’s why Rohit will open with him—it’s a great move by the selectors and Rohit Sharma himself. Rohit has observed how Gill leads, much like how Virat Kohli did. Gill’s on-field work ethic is exceptional. He knows the team, leads from the front, and has a strong awareness of the game. It’s a very good move by the selectors and Rohit."

The former cricketer also spoke on the importance of having batting all-rounders in the squad:



"When we won the Champions Trophy or the World Cup, players like Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Rohit Sharma, and even Virat Kohli contributed with the ball. A sixth bowler who is a top-six batter adds immense value. That’s why picking a spinner who can bat is crucial, but it depends on how much they play. Shami is returning from injury and hasn’t played in a major tournament recently. Siraj missed out, and Bumrah, despite bowling well, had an injury setback. Kuldeep Yadav is also coming back from injury but has been exceptional recently. The opening partnership will be vital. During the Champions Trophy 2013, Rohit Sharma’s batting made the middle overs easier, giving us the freedom to play our shots. Another key decision will be the bowling combination with Kuldeep Yadav. Will two fast bowlers—Arshdeep and Shami—play? Or will it be Bumrah with Hardik Pandya? You could see a lineup of Arshdeep, Shami, Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel. Rohit Sharma might even bowl a couple of overs, especially in Dubai, where the larger ground allows for experimentation. Virat Kohli might chip in with an over too. It all depends on how the captain plans. Hardik Pandya’s role will be crucial in this Champions Trophy," he said.

Suresh Raina spoke on India vs Pakistan at the Champions Trophy:

"When we talk about the Champions Trophy, I remember Mohammed Amir’s spell. He got the wickets of Rohit and Virat, then Hardik who was playing good. But I think both of them will have a fifty percent chance, Virat Kohli will come again and win it for India, he performance will be out of the box. But I think Pakistan has a better bowling attack we both have left-arm fast bowler, but the kind of passion they play with and whenever they play in Dubai, they get the home advantage. Pakistan has played a lot of cricket in Dubai and we have also lost a World Cup game there but this scenario will be different because Rohit Sharma knows how crucial these matches with Bangladesh, Pakistan and New Zealand are. I think top three, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, and Virat Kohli, one of these batsman will have to play till the 35th over. Then we have those kind batsman who can play big shots. You know there is a different kind of passion when it comes to India versus Pakistan, a lot of people from Delhi might be planning to go to Dubai to watch matches and like Shoaib Akhtar said “wake up Virat you have to face Pakistan…”