Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh welcome baby boy: Reports

Team India red ball and ODI captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh have been blessed with a baby boy on Friday night, according to reports.

The star couple are already parents to 5-year-old daughter, Samaira, who will be turning six in December. Ritika and Rohit tied the knot in December 13, 2015.�

Rohit and family could make the news official soon.

Meanwhile, the captain did not travel to Australia with the team for the Border Gavaskar Trophy, and reports claimed that he might as well miss the initial matches of the tournament.

However, fresh reports claimed that he would be playing all the five test matches of the marquee test series down under.

Nevertheless, head coach Gautam Gambhir in a press conference announced that Jasprit Bumrah, being the vice-captain would take over the leadership if Rohit Sharma is unavailable for the opening test.