Team India after an impressive start to their Border Gavaskar Trophy campaign had dropped their hats soon, irking fans and experts alike.

After registering an emphatic victory at Perth, the visitors put up a poor show at Adelaide and are struggling in the ongoing Brisbane Test.

Senior batters' performances, no support to Bumrah in the bowling line-up are some of India's core problems.

Meanwhile, a key observation by a former player revealed a mismatch between captain Rohit Sharma and head coach Gautam Gambhir, sparking concerns.

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali in his YouTube channel reviewed India's performance down under during the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy. He pointed out that Rohit and Gambhir are not on the same page.

"Rohit Sharma and Gautam Gambhir are not on the same page, be it the one-day tournament in Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, which was a weak series, or the New Zealand series after that. In the second and third (Tests in Border Gavaskar Trophy), they are not on the same page, like Rahul Dravid was. He and Rohit were not on the same page," the former Pakistan player said.

Basit even questioned the addition of Jadeja into the playing 11, while also pointing out the over dependence on Bumrah.

Rohit Sharma and Gambhir were under fire after the continuous losses at home and outside in the recent past.

Meanwhile, India are reeling at 201/7 at Tea on Day 4 of the Gabba Test, with still needing 45 runs to avoid follow on.