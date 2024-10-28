Rohit Sharma ahead of Dhoni, Ganguly in this unwanted list!

Team India ODI and test captain Rohit Sharma had joined a list of unwanted records going ahead of former captains including Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar.

Rohit is now alongside Mohammad Azharuddin and Kapil Dev to share the second spot in the list of Indian captains to lose most tests at home. All the three have lost four test matches in India.

Rohit's name entered this unwanted list after the 113-run defeat against New Zealand in the second test that ended a 12 year series winning streak of the team.

Meanwhile, Dhoni, Ganguly and Sachin have lost three test matches captaining India on home soil.

In addition, Virat Kohli, who captained the side in 68 test matches over-all and 31 at home has 2 losses in India.

Moreover, legendary Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi tops the list with nine home test defeats.