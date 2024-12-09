Rohit-Shami rift: Did India stars engage in heated exchange?

With India pacers Mohammed Siraj and Harshit Rana failing to strongly back Jasprit Bumrah from the other end, cries of bring back Shami are growing louder.

With a fit Shami performing well at the domestic level, many fans and experts are advising to bring the speedster to Australian shores.

However, Indian captain Rohit Sharma was not sure if Shami could join the side anytime soon.

During the post match press conference, Rohit said, "We were just monitoring him. While playing Syed Mustaq Ali trophy, he again got a swelling in his knee, which obviously hampers his preparation to come and play a test match. We want to be very very careful. We don't want to bring him here and he pulls up sore. We don't want to put pressure on him to come here and do the job for the team. There are some professionals monitoring him. The door is very much open."

Meanwhile, new reports emerged claiming there is a rift between Rohit and Shami, which even suggested an altercation between the two.

According to the report, Mohammed Shami, who met the Indian Skipper at the NCA during the Bengaluru Test against New Zealand, got into a heated debate with Rohit over his remarks on the former's fitness.

Earlier, Rohit, dismissing Shami's inclusion in the squad for the Border Gavaskar Trophy said that the pacer was still not a 100 percent. On the other hand, Shami claimed full recovery, their different stand points was what led to the exchange, the report said.