Rohan Jaitley to replace Jay Shah as BCCI secretary?

Rohan Jaitley has denied the truth in the recent reports that claimed he will take over Jay Shah to become the new BCCI secretary, according to media reports.

Many reports claimed that Rohan Jaitley is the front runner to be the next secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) and he would secure the top job unopposed, however, he brushed off the claims as truth-less. Jaitley, son of former union minister Arun Jaitley is currently serving as the president of Delhi and District Cricket Association.

In August, Jay Shah was elected unopposed as the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Once he takes over the reins of the international cricket governing body, the position of BCCI secretary falls vacant. Anil Patel and Rohan Jaitley are the two names that are making rounds to take over Jay Shah.�

Shah is likely to take over as ICC head on December 1.�



Meanwhile, the senior side of team India is reeling under enormous pressure after a white-wash against New Zealand in a home test series, which is a first in more than 100 years. Rohit and Co will take on the Kangaroos in Australia in a five match series to clinch the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The series for India is important not just to regain their confidence but also to fulfill their World Test Championship ambitions.