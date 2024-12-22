Robin Uthappa Denies Involvement in PF Fund Fraud Allegations





Uthappa explained that his appointment as a director in these firms during 2018-19 was due to loans he had extended to them. However, he emphasized that he was neither involved in the daily operations of these companies nor had the expertise or time to oversee their activities, given his commitments as a professional cricketer, TV presenter, and commentator.



“Regrettably, these companies failed to repay the funds I lent them, leading me to initiate legal proceedings, which are currently sub judice. I also resigned from my directorships several years ago,” Uthappa stated in a post on X. Former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa has issued a statement addressing allegations of his involvement in a Provident Fund (PF) fraud case. Responding to recent news reports, Uthappa clarified his association with three companies—Strawberry Lencería Pvt. Ltd., Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt. Ltd., and Berryz Fashion House—stating that his role was limited to being a financial contributor and director without executive responsibilities.Uthappa explained that his appointment as a director in these firms during 2018-19 was due to loans he had extended to them. However, he emphasized that he was neither involved in the daily operations of these companies nor had the expertise or time to oversee their activities, given his commitments as a professional cricketer, TV presenter, and commentator.“Regrettably, these companies failed to repay the funds I lent them, leading me to initiate legal proceedings, which are currently sub judice. I also resigned from my directorships several years ago,” Uthappa stated in a post on X.

He revealed that when PF authorities issued notices seeking payment of dues, his legal team responded with documentation confirming his lack of operational involvement in the companies. Despite this, the proceedings have continued, prompting his legal advisors to take further action to resolve the matter.



Uthappa also urged media outlets to verify facts before reporting and to present a complete and accurate picture of the case.



The cricketer ended his statement with the motto "Fide et Labore," meaning "Faith and Work," reflecting his hope for a just resolution.







