Rishabh Pant Breaks This 50-Year Old Record

Team India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant broke the record for the fastest Test fifty by a visiting batter in Australia after scoring a powerful half-century in 29 balls during the Day 2 of the fifth Test between India and Australia.

Pant broke the 50-year-old half-century record set by Roy Fredericks of the West Indies, who scored 50 in 33 balls at Perth in 1975. With this, the Indian wicketkeeper also holds the record for the second fastest 50 in Tests in Australia. David Warner holds the fastest half-century record in Australia, scoring 50 in 17 balls.

Fastest Test half-centuries by Visitors in Australia

2025: Rishabh Pant (IND) in 29 balls

1975: Roy Fredericks (WI) in 33 balls

1895: John Brown (ENG) in 34 balls

2009: Chris Gayle (WI) in 34 balls

Rishabh Pant now holds the record for the two fastest fifties in Test cricket by Indians. In 2022, Pant scored a 28-ball 50 against Sri Lanka.

Pant's knock in the second innings of the fifth Test of the Border Gavaskar Test has garnered praise from the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. Tendulkar hailed Pant's performance as truly remarkable.

“On a wicket where the majority of the batters have batted at a SR of 50 or less, @RishabhPant17’s knock with a SR of 184 is truly remarkable. He has rattled Australia from ball one. It is always entertaining to watch him bat. What an impactful innings!” Sachin wrote on X.