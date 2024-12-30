Rewind: On this day 10 years ago, Dhoni called it quits from Test cricket

On this day, ten years ago India's legendary player Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from Test cricket midway from the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

The Boxing Day Test at Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2014, saw Dhoni's last dance in the whites, while it introduced KL Rahul to international red ball arena.

The match ended in a draw but saw some exceptional performances from both sides.

Australia's Steve Smith scored a sublime 192 in the first innings, while India's Kohli and Rahane put up a massive 262-run partnership for the fourth wicket, Virat scored a masterful 169, while Ajinkya missed a 150 score by a whisker.

On the other hand, Dhoni in his last inning remained unbeaten with 24 runs. However, the series ended in the favour of the hosts 2-0.

MSD captaining the side in 60 games, led it to victory on 27 occasions. In his long test career, Dhoni appeared in 90 matches and amassed 4,876 runs with six hundreds and 33 half centuries.

Moreover, Dhoni continued playing white ball cricket, and appeared in his last T20I and ODI matches in February and July of 2019 respectively before he called quits on international cricket with an Instagram post.

The 43-year-old continues to play in the Indian Premier League, he was retained by the Chennai Super Kings for Rs 4 crore for the upcoming season set to begin from March 2025.