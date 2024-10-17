Rewind: How Kohli and Dhoni expressed mutual admiration for each other

As Virat Kohli overtook Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become team India's second most capped player, let's go back in time and rewind how the camaraderie between the two former captains evolved.

Dhoni and Kohli, who helped the men in blue win many critical games together with their outstanding performances and partnerships have also openly expressed their bond and mutual admiration for each-other on many occasions.

Here are a few Occasions:

In a tribute video dedicated to Dhoni, after he chose to step down as India's white-ball captain, Kohli recalled how MS backed him and saved him from getting dropped. "He gave me ample time and space to grow as a cricketer and saved me from getting dropped many times," he said.

"He will always remain my captain," Virat Kohli said while answering how it feels to replace Dhoni. "Obviously, these are massive shoes to fill. You think of MS Dhoni and the first word that comes to mind is captain! For me, he is always going to be captain"

Kohli also credited Dhoni as the only cricketer who contacted him when he stepped down from Test captaincy. "Many people have my contact number but no one except Dhoni contacted me. When a connection is genuine with a person, it comes in such a manner," he said.

On the other hand, talking about Kohli at an event, Dhoni said "We have been playing since 2008-09. There's still an age gap, so I don't know whether I Would say I am an "older brother" or colleagues or whatever name you give it. But at the end of the day we have been colleagues, you know, who played for India for a very long time. He has been amongst the best when it comes to world cricket."

The 2019 ODI World Cup semi-finals, which reminds many Indians of a heart-break, was the last international appearance of MS Dhoni, while Kohli continues his journey of shattering and creating records.