Real Madrid revive Champions League title defence with win at spirited Atalanta

Bergamo: Real Madrid got their Champions League title defence back up and running on Tuesday after coming through a tough battle to win 3-2 at Atalanta.

Goals from Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Jude Bellingham were just enough for Madrid to triumph in a red-hot atmosphere in Bergamo and move up to nine points from six matches.

Carlo Ancelotti's side would have been at risk of dropping out of the play-off places but came through a tough test at Serie A leaders Atalanta.

The away side are now three points from the top eight positions which give direct qualification for the last 16 with two matches remaining in their league campaign and a round of fixtures coming up on Wednesday.

Madrid inflicted on Atalanta a first defeat in this year's revamped competition and are now only two points behind Gian Piero Gasperini's ambitious team who performed well against 15-time European champions Madrid but now sit ninth.

Atalanta scored through a Charles De Ketelaere penalty which levelled Mbappe's opener in first-half stoppage time and a fine Ademola Lookman strike in the 65th minute which put the hosts back in the match after Vinicius and Bellingham's quickfire goals.

The hosts even came to within inches of snatching a dramatic draw deep in added time when substitute Retegui somehow shot over Lookman's fizzing cross from from practically on the goalline.