Ravichandran Ashwin Becomes Highest Wicket-Taker in WTC History
Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday scripted history as he became the highest wicket-taker in WTC history. He achieved the feat on the Day 1 of the second test match against New Zealand.
He surpassed Australia's Nathon Lyon's tally of 187 wickets to reach the milestone. Here's the WTC tally:
Ravichandran Ashwin (India) - 188
Nathan Lyon (Australia) - 187
Pat Cummins (Australia) - 175
Mitchell Starc (Australia) - 147
Stuart Broad (England) - 134
Ashwin also became the seventh-highest wicket taker in Test cricket, taking his total to 531 wickets. He wanted three wickets to overtake Nathan Lyon's tally of 531 wickets and he achieved it after dismissing Tom Latham, Will Young and Devon Conway on Day 1.
The off-spinner, playing in his 104th test, is just behind Australia's Glenn McGrath, who has 563 wickets. Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan tops the list of bowlers with 800 wickets. He is followed by Shane Warne (708), England's James Anderson (704), India's Anil Kumble (619), England's Stuart Broad (604) and Australia's Glenn McGrath (563).
