Ravichandran Ashwin announces retirement from international cricket

India Ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement with immediate effect from international cricket on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old's decision came right after the third Test between India and Australia ended in a draw at Brisbane.

"This will be my last year as an Indian cricketer in all formats at the international level," Ashwin said at a press conference.

Ashwin's goodbye to international cricket will put him second in the list of India's top wicket takers in Tests only after Anil Kumble. Ashwin picked 537 wickets appearing in 106 Test matches.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made a special social media post to congratulate the spin magician and wrote on X, "Thank You Ashwin. A name synonymous with mastery, wizardry, brilliance, and innovation. The ace spinner and #TeamIndia's invaluable all-rounder announces his retirement from international cricket. Congratulations on a legendary career, @ashwinravi99 ❤️"