Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi Slam Taliban Ban on Women in Health Fields

Kabul: Prominent Afghanistan cricketers Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi have voiced strong disapproval of the Taliban’s recent decision to ban women from pursuing education in health-related fields, including midwifery and nursing. The controversial decision has drawn widespread condemnation, with critics warning it will have dire consequences for Afghanistan’s already strained healthcare system and women’s rights.

Mohammad Nabi, former captain of the Afghanistan cricket team, echoed similar sentiments. “Healthcare is a fundamental need, and women must have the right to contribute. This decision takes us backward and jeopardizes the lives of countless women and children who rely on female healthcare workers,” he tweeted. Nabi called on the Taliban to reconsider their policies and prioritize the welfare of the nation over restrictive ideologies.

Taking to social media, Rashid Khan, one of Afghanistan’s most celebrated cricketers, expressed his dismay. “Women are the backbone of any society. Denying them the right to study and work in healthcare will not only hurt them but also our country as a whole. This decision is deeply disappointing,” he wrote. Khan emphasized that the move would worsen access to healthcare for women, particularly in rural areas where female health professionals are often the only available option for women patients.





The Taliban’s decision, announced earlier this week, is part of a broader clampdown on women’s rights in Afghanistan. Since returning to power in 2021, the Taliban has imposed stringent restrictions on women, including banning them from secondary and higher education, barring them from most workplaces, and enforcing strict dress codes.

The latest ban has sparked outrage among human rights organizations and the international community. Critics argue that excluding women from studying midwifery and nursing will exacerbate the country’s healthcare crisis, where maternal and infant mortality rates are already alarmingly high.

The voices of influential figures like Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi highlight growing frustration among Afghans over the erosion of women’s rights under Taliban rule. Many hope that public pressure from prominent personalities and international condemnation will force the Taliban to reconsider such regressive policies.

As Afghanistan grapples with its challenges, the call for inclusivity and equal opportunity remains louder than ever, with figures like Khan and Nabi leading the charge.