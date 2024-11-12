Raphina Gift's Lamine Yamal Gold iPhone to Celebrate Ballon D'Or Koba Trophy Win

Barcelona's Raphina has presented his teammate Lamine Yamal with a gold iPhone after he won the Ballon D'Or Koba trophy.

According to a report by The Sun, Raphina was inspired by Lionel Messi and Kevin De Bruyne who earlier bought gifts for their teammates from I Design Gold.





After the 2022 World Cup win in Qatar, Messi ordered 35 gold iPhones for his Argentine World Cup winning team and staff.

"Raphinha presented the solid gold iPhone to Yamal when they were together and he was delighted. It was a mark of their friendship both off and on the field and was given to him after the Ballon D’Or ceremony where he got the Koba trophy," The Sun reported citing a source.





“Raphinha had the phone made especially for Yamal by I Design Gold and it was tailored to all of his preferences and has his name engraved on the back,” the source added.

I Design Gold is a luxury brand that has become known for crafting exclusive, high-end gadgets that combine artistry, customisation, and premium materials. The company is known for their gold and platinum devices and has become the go-to brand for elite athletes, celebrities, and global tastemakers who seek a statement piece that aligns with their personal style.