Ranji Trophy: Why was Rahane called back from the pavilion after being declared out?

In a bizarre incident, Mumbai Ranji team captain Ajinkya Rahane was called back from the pavilion after being given out during a match against Jammu & Kashmir on Friday.

Ajinkya Rahane was given Out and he left ground and umpires called him back from dug out and Shardul was in the ground and sent back to the dressing room. Have you ever seen that a player called from dug out after he left field. #RanjiTrophy #AjinkyaRahane @BCCIdomestic @BCCI pic.twitter.com/LH3a8vtilo

What exactly happened?



Rahane was called back, while Thakur was asked to go back but the Mumbai skipper failed to trouble the scorers upon his return, dismissed off Nazir when J&K skipper Paras Dogra took an excellent one-handed diving catch to his left.

Rahane, who was caught behind by Kanhaiya Wadhawan off Umar Nazir, and the Mumbai skipper had made his way back to the stands while new batter Thakur walked out to the field when on-field umpires S Ravi and Navdeep Singh Sidhu adjudged the delivery to be a front-foot no-ball but with no replay to corroborate his call.

On the second day of the match, ICC elite panel discard Sundaram Ravi adjudged Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane caught behind and the batter had crossed the boundary ropes when he was called back again.

Adding to the chaos, Ravi couldn't hear a loud nick off Shreyas Iyer's edge when it was heard by one and all and later shown on replays.



Jammu and Kashmir's athleticism on the field and persistence from their bowlers overshadowed some howlers from the umpires.

What the Captain said:

"But it's part and parcel of the game. That's why they got DRS. It would have been a good experience to have DRS here, but we can't control it since there are 10-15 games happening simultaneously. So, it does not make any difference," Jammu and Kashmir skipper Paras Dogra said.

However, J & K are in sight of the victory as they are just 67 runs short of the win on Day 3. Mumbai were bundled out for 290 in the second innings. Abdul Samad and Paras Dogra are currently steering the Valley side to a comfortable win.