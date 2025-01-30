Ranji Trophy: What Kohli ate for lunch, menu revealed!

Superstar Virat Kohli, who is known for his fitness and strict diet has surprised many after he ate 'kadhi chawal' with his Delhi Ranji teammates after training on Tuesday.



More interestingly, a journalist revealed Kohli's lunch menu on match-day.�





After interviewing the chef Sanjay Jha, the journalist stated on a post on 'X' that India's former captain would get food from the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) canteen.

He revealed that Kohli would eat chili paneer from the local canteen.



Meanwhile, there was a brief rush and jostling outside the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday morning as fans, who had gathered to see superstar Virat Kohli play his first Ranji Trophy game since 2012, tried to make their way inside.



No one was injured in the incident, police said.





Initially, only one gate was open for entry and people started pushing each other to get inside the stadium, a Delhi Police statement said.

"Additional gates were soon opened, easing the situation. No injuries were reported, and the situation is now under control," it said.



Thousands of fans queued up to watch Kohli, who is playing for Delhi against Railways, in his first domestic red-ball appearance in 13 years.



The 'Gautam Gambhir Stand' was already packed to the rafters and it hardly took time to fill the lower tier of the 'Bishan Bedi Stand', taking the crowd count well past 12,000 at toss.



The deafening roars of "Kohli, Kohli" could be heard from a distance as the former India captain took the field with the rest of the Delhi teammates.